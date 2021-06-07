County Executive Wendel Says Reaching 75% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Will Be Tough

County Executive PJ Wendel said it will be tough for Chautauqua County to reach 75% vaccination rate for COVID-19.

Speaking at a virtual Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Wendel said a number of people received their vaccinations outside of Chautauqua County. He said the County is working on public service announcements to tell residents how they can contact their primary care physicians to let them know they’ve been vaccinated outside of the state, “Many residents in Chautauqua County have a primary physician in Pennsylvania, so we have created a portal or email account that those individuals could give us the information of their vaccine. That way we can get them logged into the excelsior program.”

Wendel said it’s a challenge if someone was vaccinated out of state because that person then cannot use the state’s excelsior pass, “We’ve shifted and made sure we have the right information so that people can give the proper information, only the information that’s needed, so our crews can then log them into NYSUS. And we can go back and do what they call a historical log and get that put in for them so that they can get in and access the Excelsior Pass.”

Wendel said the County has shifted toward smaller vaccination clinics, including being in all 18 school districts in the county.