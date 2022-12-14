County Finance Dept to be Closed Noon-1:00pm Weds., December 14

All divisions of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed Wednesday, December 14 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

County Finance Director Kitty Crow said closure includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions.

Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1:00 p.m. on December 14.