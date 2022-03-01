County GOP Committee Endorses Claudia Tenney for 23rd Congressional District

The Chautauqua County Republican Committee has endorsed Claudia Tenney to run for the proposed 23rd Congressional District.

The endorsement was part of the committee’s endorsements for the November General Elections.

State Senator George Borrello received the endorsement to run for re-election in the 58th Senate District. Assemblyman Andy Goodell is the endorsed candidate for the 150th Assembly District. And Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone had been endorsed to run for re-election.

Jonathan Penhollow also was endorsed to run for County Legislative District 7. He is currently representing that district following the resignation of Mark Odell in July.