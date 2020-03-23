County Health Department: 0 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 36 in Precautionary Quarantine

MAYVILLE – There are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services. The health department also said that 36 individuals are in precautionary quarantine status and are being monitored daily by public health nurses.
In a media release sent out on Sunday afternoon, health officials also said they are not able to provide an accurate number of individuals being tested for COVID-19 in the county because it is not being notified of all individuals being tested by their health care providers. However, any and all positive results will be reported to the Health Department through New York State’s electronic reporting system.
Officials continue to stress the importance of following the precautionary guidelines and social gathering regulations:
- Wash your hands (for 20 seconds) often throughout the day;
- Cover your cough and sneezes, but not with your hand;
- Avoid close contact with others (leave at least 6 feet between people); and
- Stay home.
Officials also offered recommendations on things you CAN STILL do in Chautauqua County while keeping the above precautions in mind:
- Complete the US Census.
- Brush your pet.
- Walk the beach – Lake Erie or Chautauqua Lake.
- Take pictures of nature.
- Cook on the grill.
- Buy flowers.
- Write an encouraging note and send it in the mail.
- Make an old family recipe with the kids.
- Tackle that project that you have been putting off for weeks/months/years.
- Play cards.
- Put the vacation photos that you took 5 years ago in an album.
- Take advantage of free at-home fitness offerings; both local gyms/yoga studios, as well as chains like Planet Fitness, are offering YouTube or live streaming classes.
- Video call/Facetime classmates, family, and friends.
- Make a care package for someone and leave it on their porch.
- Get your lawn furniture and garden decorations out.
- Practice gratitude – start by writing down three things you are thankful for each morning.
- Take everything off your kitchen counters and give them a good cleansing.
- Feed the birds.
- Smile (when someone who is worried sees your smile, it is comforting).
Comments
Mary Davis says
Can you please tell me it isn’t true that Chautauqua Institute opened it’s gates to allow NYC owners to move in there? We have no cases and NYC is infested….