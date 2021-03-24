County Health Department Provides Additional Details for Wedding Planning During Pandemic

MAYVILLE – If you are planning a wedding this spring or summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s some important information you’ll wan to know about.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, New York State released additional NY Forward interim guidance for weddings and other similar catered events. Non-residential events, including wedding receptions, celebrations, meetings, conferences and other similar events, that involve a number of people greater than the State’s social gathering limit and that feature the preparation and service of food and/or beverages are now allowed with new restrictions.

The Chautauqua County Health Department has created a web-based form for venues hosting weddings and other large catered events. Facilities can use this form to share event information with the Health Department at least five days prior to the event, as required by the NY Forward guidance.

The NY Forward interim guidance includes extensive requirements for physical distancing, COVID-19 screening testing for event attendees and employees, contact tracing and face mask use. Event organizers must carefully review the NY Forward interim guidance and take steps to educate staff and event coordinators on their roles in following these requirements.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is ready to work with these facilities to ensure the health and safety of their guests and employees. In order to hold these events, the food service operator and/or responsible party must follow directions on the County’s web page at: https://chqgov.com/public-health/large-gatherings-and-weddings-during-covid-19-pandemic.

The State’s social gathering limit for events held at private residences is currently no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.