County Health Department Reports 139 new COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths for Feb 20-26

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths for the week of February 20 through 26.

The department stated on their website that this will be the last week they will be providing weekly case number updates, saying, “Due to a community shift to rapid testing resources, we are only aware of a fraction of cases occurring in the community. Our department will be compiling a list of data resources for individuals interested in monitoring the progress of the pandemic, and will continue to report of some of the measures.”

The Health Department says 8 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID or COVID complications.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.1%. The community transmission rate is considered “medium” as classified by the Centers for Disease Control. Last week, the CDC announced it had updated its methodology for reporting community COVID-19 levels. These levels are determined by hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in a county.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 65.5% of the county’s total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.5% of the total population is now fully vaccinated.

Beginning March 24, the County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only at its Mayville office.

Appointments will be available during normal business hours of 8:30 to 4:30 on Thursdays and Fridays. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be offered to all who are eligible. To make an appointment, call 716-753-4491 or 1-866-604-6789.