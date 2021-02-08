County Health Department Reports Five New COVID-19 Death for Thursday, Feb. 4

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department will update its COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, another five COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Chautauqua County, bringing the total number deaths since the start of the pandemic to 122. Based on state Health Department information as of Thursday, 50 residents of nursing homes within the county have died with the virus since the start of the pandemic… an increase of 10 over the previous week.

According to the County Health department’s COVID-19 dashboard that was updated for Friday afternoon, there were also 45 new cases reported for Thursday and the total number of active cases was 351, eight fewer than Wednesday.

There were also 34 hospitalizations, and increase of one over Wednesday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was 5.3%, 0.3% lower than Wednesday’s rate. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the statewide positivity rate was at 4% on Saturday. the lowest since Nov. 27.

As of Thursday, there have been 6960 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6480 now listed as recovered.