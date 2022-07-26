County Holding Foster Parent Open House on Thursday, July 28

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is holding an open house for those interested in becoming foster parents.

The event on Thursday, July 28 is being held in person from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Park United Methodist Church on 25 Maple Avenue in Cassadaga. The virtual session will take place the same evening from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn about various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. Events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

Foster Care services in Chautauqua County provide out-of-home care for children in the custody of the Commissioner of Social Services. Children are placed in foster homes in situations where they have been removed from their own families because they have been abused and/or neglected or because other family problems exist that endanger their safety. The children may range from infancy through 18 years of age and may have special medical, physical or emotional needs. The children may belong to any ethnicity or race and be part of a group of brothers and sisters who need to remain together.

For more information regarding the programs and to register for one of the events, contact Sara Johnson by calling 716-661-8043 or by visiting www.chqhhs.com.