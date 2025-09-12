County IDA Approves Tax Incentives For Maplevale Farms To Relocate To Mina

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved tax incentives for Maplevale Farms to relocate their operations from the town of Ellicott to Findley Lake.

Maplevale Farms will be building a 150,000 square foot refrigerated food warehouse and distribution facility at 3196 Route 426. The total estimated cost of the project is $41.3 million. It will retain 213 jobs and create 23 new positions.

The board approved a 10-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes which includes sales tax exemptions and mortgage tax abatement

Construction will begin in Fall 2025 with an expected completion date of early 2027.

Maplevale Farms Chief Operating Officer Keith Rogers said the company had moved to 2063 Allen Street Extension 15 years ago when the roof on their facility in the town of French Creek collapsed following a major snow event, “We went there based on an emergency and we were very grateful for that facility. However, Sysco was the third party in there. It was originally owned by another company and Sysco acquired that company. Over the years of growth, the building itself had become kind of what I call ‘Frankensteined,’ added on here, added on here, added on here. Our business is one of logistics and efficiency. We move boxes. They just happen to have food inside of them, refrigerated or frozen. So, the warehouse was quite inefficient especially as we grew.”

Rogers said the company considered moving to Pennsylvania but then found the property in the town of Mina.

IDA CEO Mark Geise said the IDA is assisting the town of Ellicott in finding another business to locate into the Allen Street Extension property once Maplevale Farms has moved out.