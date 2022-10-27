County Legislature Approves 2023 Budget with Tax Decrease

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved the 2023 County Budget with a 30-cent tax decrease.

The new property tax rate will be $7.80 per $1,000 assessed value with a real property tax levy of $69,681,835.

There was no change in the approved levy and tax rate from what County Executive PJ Wendel proposed in his budget last month.

The Legislature also approved an emergency resolution regarding the lease of the Jamestown Airport Restaurant.

Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart read a letter from Studio D Catering Owner Diana Scott requesting the lease agreement, “We believe that the Jamestown Airport Restaurant would be a great fit as we expand our private catering, begin to offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunches to more than 150 employees within a three-mile radius of the Airport.”

Studio D Catering has been in operation since 2015 and had lost its lease for its space in downtown Jamestown in 2021. Barnhart said the necessity of the emergency resolution was due to the holiday season starting next month and the catering company’s need for event space.