County Legislature Approves Creation of Management Salary Plans

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved two local laws creating management salary plans.

Human Resources Director Deb Makowski explained to the legislature that the two laws are to increase salary ranges, “Not salaries. So basically, the only financial impact to the two proposed local laws is six individuals who would then fall below the minimum of their newly assigned range. They would need to be bumped up to get to that minimum of the salary range. And that total impact cost will come out to $9,948.”

Legislator Liz Rankin voiced her support for the second of the two laws, saying whatever can be done for recruitment and retention of quality employees should be done.

Legislator Marty Proctor made a motion to amend a resolution to provide $99,962 in American Rescue Plan funding to reopen an isolation-quarantine housing project. His amendment aimed to clarify that people using the facility would be doing so on a voluntary basis.

Legislator Rankin said she and Proctor supported the amendment given past concerns, “There was a lot of public concern that this might be forced quarantine and for us, on county basis, to make sure that it’s voluntary. I think this is extremely important and so this amendment will confirm that to the public. That this is what we stand behind – to protect public and civil and independent rights.”

The resolution passed with the amendment

Interim Public Health Department Director and County Physician Dr. Michael Faulk was asked to clarify a resolution approving an agreement with the New York State Department of Health regarding the poliovirus vaccine.

Faulk said the agreement allows the county Health Department to accept supply of the Poliovirus vaccine from the state, “There are, there may be individuals in our county that decide for themselves that they would like to get the polio vaccine but may not have a physician or provider who can give that to them. We, as a Health Department, can offer that and the State will provide that vaccine to us. So, basically it’s just an agreement between Chautauqua County and the state for us to receive that vaccine.”

Faulk said the vaccine would be free and noted that there are currently no new cases of polio in Chautauqua County, although one had been discovered in Rockland County this summer. The legislature also passed this resolution.

The next meeting of the Chautauqua County Legislature will be their organizational meeting held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023.