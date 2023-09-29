County Legislature Democrats Calling For $1 Million Reduction in County Property Tax Levy

Chautauqua County Legislature Democrats are calling for a $1 million reduction in the County property tax levy.

The four Legislators, joined by the eight Democrats running for the county legislature, sent out a release calling for the reduction due to county property owners being overtaxed.

Legislator Susan Parker of Fredonia stated, “The State Comptroller recommends and is satisfied with County government having a ‘fund balance’ or ‘slush fund’ of 5% of County revenues or about $13,000,000. This County government has a ‘slush fund’ of about 13.9% of County revenues, or over $37,000,000, because of overtaxing the residents of Chautauqua County, not because of ‘conservative’ governing of the County.”

In addition, the Democratic legislators and candidates are calling for the elimination of the County’s public relations position created this year by the County Executive and the Legislature.

Legislator Bob Bankoski of Dunkirk said, “There are so many better uses of $100,000 a year than on an unneeded Media Information Officer. The Republicans have just increased the size of county government and made it more costly for the taxpayers. The media information officer position is just one example of this.”

County Executive PJ Wendel‘s proposed $294.1 million 2024 budget includes an 89-cent tax decrease.