County Legislature Opts Into Opioid Settlement, Will Receive Over $957,000

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved opting into an opioid settlement that will bring in over $957,000 to the county.

State Attorney General Letitia James secured a $523 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last year after the company was found liable for public nuisance charges.

County Attorney Pat Slagle said New York is receiving an additional $211 million from a $4.3 billion national settlement Teva agreed to in July. He said that carve out had to be approved by local governments by February 1.

Slagle said payments will be received in $50,000 increments over a 13 year period. $374,249 of the funds are unrestricted with $583,555 being designated for treating opioid use disorders, supporting people in treatment and recovery, and other efforts related to the opioid crisis.