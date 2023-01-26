WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Legislature Opts Into Opioid Settlement, Will Receive Over $957,000

County Legislature Opts Into Opioid Settlement, Will Receive Over $957,000

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved opting into an opioid settlement that will bring in over $957,000 to the county.

State Attorney General Letitia James secured a $523 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last year after the company was found liable for public nuisance charges.

County Attorney Pat Slagle said New York is receiving an additional $211 million from a $4.3 billion national settlement Teva agreed to in July. He said that carve out had to be approved by local governments by February 1.

Slagle said payments will be received in $50,000 increments over a 13 year period. $374,249 of the funds are unrestricted with $583,555 being designated for treating opioid use disorders, supporting people in treatment and recovery, and other efforts related to the opioid crisis.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.