County Legislature to Vote on American Rescue Plan Projects, Using Bonds for Capital Projects

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote tonight on another round of American Rescue Plan projects as well authorizing using $4.9 million in bonds for various capital projects.

Legislators will consider a resolution that authorizes capital projects with the issuance of $4,986,000 in bonds. The projects include $4,495,000 in heavy machinery and equipment purchases, $545,000 for various information technology improvements and upgrades, $128,000 in improvements to the Falconer Shop Fuel System, replacing and repointing the Public Facilities Administration building roof for a cost of $185,000; and replacing roofs at Jamestown Community College for $156,000.

A number of American Rescue Plan funded projects will be considered including the use of $250,000 to upgrade county trails. Another project for $640-thousand dollars would put in a new chiller that serves county owned properties in Mayville including the Court House, Gerace Office Building, Hall Clothier Building and the jail. That project would involve purchasing indoor air quality units.

Additional resolutions using ARP funds include $88,000 for a new handguns project, $21,000 for digitizing county records, and accepting $45,000 each for both the Dunkirk and Jamestown Airports.

Legislators also will consider a local law that would increase management salary ranges by 3% except for positions with designated flat salaries.

The County Legislature meets in person at 6:30pm tonight in Mayville. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Facebook as well.