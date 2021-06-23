County Legislature to Vote on Increasing CARTS Wages, Rehabilitating Airport Hangar

The Chautauqua County Legislature will consider increasing CARTS bus driver wages, rehabilitating a hangar at the Jamestown Airport, and more at its monthly voting session tonight.

Legislators will vote on a resolution to raise CARTS drivers wages from $14.44 to $16.66 an hour. The financial impact would be $100,000 on the County’s budget.

They also will vote to transfer 28 properties on the tax foreclosure list to the Chautauqua County Land Bank. The transfer would stop the unpaid delinquent taxes the County is responsible for and allow demolition of structures on the properties so that they could be marketed as sidelots to adjacent property owners.

The rehabilitation of Hangar C at the Jamestown Airport will be reviewed. This project received $902-thousand dollars in Federal funding with the county’s local share coming in at $120-thousand dollars. The money would come out the County’s fund balance

The Legislature also will vote to approve a lease agreement to move the Veterans Service Agency to Warwick Plaza on Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood. That agency is currently located on West Third Street where it used to co-lease space with the Office for the Aging before the OFA moved to The Chautauqua Center.

The Legislature also will hear a presentation on the Planning Board’s Review of 2022 Capital Projects.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public in the Legislative Chambers in the Gerace Office Building in Mayville, or viewable by livestream on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page.