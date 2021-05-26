County Legislature to Vote on Luz Torres for Democratic Election Commissioner

The Chautauqua County Legislature will once again consider the appointment of Luz Torres as Democratic Election Commissioner. The resolution was filed as part of tonight’s monthly meeting.

Torres was the original name submitted by the County Democratic Committee back in October 2020, but was never acted on by the Legislature. In April, the State Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of Loren Kent as Election Commissioner as he did not have the backing of the County Democratic Committee.

Luz Torres has been serving as acting Democratic Election Commissioner since March when Norm Green retired.

The Legislature also will consider lowering the age required to hunt deer to 12. Under the local law, a child aged 12 or 13 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or mentor in hunting deer with a bow, rifle, shotgun, or muzzle-loading firearm. The child also must have participated in a hunter education-safety course and have a hunter’s license.

Chautauqua County would be entered into a Pilot Youth Deer Hunter Program under the law as well.