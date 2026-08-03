County Looking For Individuals, Families To Become Foster Parents

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services is holding an informational session for compassionate individuals and families looking to become foster parents.

Through the Department’s Home Finding team, prospective foster parents receive guidance and support as they explore opening their hearts and homes to children who may not have their basic needs met or a safe place to call home. Foster parents play a critical role by providing temporary, stable, and nurturing care for children who are placed in foster care and remain in the custody of the Department.

Currently, Chautauqua County has approximately 52 traditional (non-kinship) foster homes. Many of these homes are full, and the need continues to grow as nearly 100 children are presently in the County’s care. Children in foster care range from infancy through age 18 and may have medical, physical, or emotional needs. They come from all racial and ethnic backgrounds and may be placed individually or as part of a sibling group.

To help community members learn more about becoming a foster parent, the Department will host an informational session from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2026. This session will be held in person at Mayville’s Lakeside Park (50 West Lake Rd., Mayville, NY) in the Green Pavilion (located to the right of the playground).

Following the informational session, the next round of pre-service foster parent classes will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Classes will be offered in person in the North County area for September, then virtually for the month of October, and end in-person in November through November 17, 2026.

Those unable to attend the informational session but interested in learning more about foster care in Chautauqua County are encouraged to visit www.fosterlovechq.com or contact our Home Finding Unit by phone at 716-661-8212 or by email at homefinding@chqgov.com.