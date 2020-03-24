County Manufacturers Encouraged to Produce Needed Supplies for COVID-19 Response

JAMESTOWN – In response to a shortage of products to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in New York State, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) is encouraging local health care professionals, schools of public health or medicine, and providers and manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment products to come forward to support the state’s response.

The state will provide funding to companies and individuals who can provide the appropriate products, equipment, and personnel needed to address the epidemic. Companies that fulfill these requirements, as well as qualified healthcare personnel who wish to help in the cause, are encouraged to visit Coronavirus.Health.ny.gov.

Companies are also being encouraged to visit the CCIDA website at CCIDA.com/covid-19-resources/ to fill out a short questionnaire related to their manufacturing capabilities and/or needs, which will be shared with the state and will be used internally to create a data-base for potential “matchmaking” within the County and region.

“The State is in need of health professionals and producers/manufacturers of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, and gowns,” said County Executive PJ Wendel. “We have been working with local businesses that may be able to shift production to these needed supplies and we encourage any companies that have the ability to produce any of the needed items to contact the state directly and to fill out a short questionnaire on the CCIDA website. Healthcare professionals are also being encouraged to contact the state. If we can help facilitate that process or answer any questions, please contact the CCIDA office at (716) 661-8900.”

Since last week, the County and CCIDA have been collaborating with various stakeholders throughout the County regarding this crisis, and have been fielding calls from businesses primarily pertaining to compliance with Executive Order 202.6. The CCIDA has also created a “COVID-19 Resources for Businesses” page on the above-mentioned website, where the most up-to-date information is being provided.

Any comments or questions regarding this announcement should be addressed to Deputy County Executive for Economic Development/CCIDA Chief Executive Officer, Mark Geise, at geisem @ co.chautauqua.ny.us.