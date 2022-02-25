County Mental Hygiene Announces New Director for Dunkirk Clinic

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has announced a new director for its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Dunkirk.

Tamie Gates Coleman has worked for Chautauqua County since 2006 and joined the Department of Mental Hygiene in 2008. Most recently, Coleman has worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker at the County Jail.

Coleman is a native of Chautauqua County and earned her Bachelor’s degree at SUNY Fredonia. She received her Master’s degree in Social Work from University of Buffalo.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has Behavioral Health clinics in both Jamestown and Dunkirk. Both clinics offer assistance to children, adults and families.