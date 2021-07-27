County Mental Hygiene Hires New Clinic Director for Dunkirk Location

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has announced the hire a new Behavioral Health Clinic Director for the Dunkirk location.

Krista Garland is a graduate of the University of Buffalo and the State University of New York at Fredonia. A press release from the county states she has 20 years of experience, having been a school social worker in Chautauqua and Erie counties and most recently worked at the Central New York Psychiatric Center.

The County Mental Hygiene Department has two Behavioral Health clinics in Chautauqua County with a south county location in Jamestown. Both clinics offer assistance to children, adults and families.