County Mental Hygiene Offers Tips for Dealing with Traumatic Event

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene is offering tips for coping following a traumatic event.

The Department said a traumatic event can affect someone emotionally, physically, and mentally. Fear and anxiety about a traumatic event can overwhelm and cause strong emotions. Staff emphasized that these feelings are normal and that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations.

If you have seen or been through a traumatic event, Mental Hygiene offers the following tips that may be helpful:

– Talk to someone. Talking about it may feel uncomfortable, but it may help you feel better. Talk to friends, your partner, family, or a counselor. Talking about it is a step toward healing.

– Keep active. Physical activity is an excellent way to reduce stress. Go outside and get some fresh air.

– Do something that brings you joy. Spend time with your pets or get away to a spot where you feel your best.

– Eat well and get enough sleep to feel rested. Feeling physically healthy can help you feel emotionally strong.

– Avoid using alcohol or drugs as a way of coping.

– Avoid social media doom scrolling, and news broadcasts where messaging may be triggering.

If you are interested in receiving help for yourself or someone you are concerned about, community resources are available here:

Community Resources:

· Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline: 1-800-724-0461, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

· Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Mobile Crisis Team : (716) 363-3684 available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ;

· Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, Jamestown: (716) 661-8330, Dunkirk: (716) 363-3550;

· UPMC Chautauqua Outpatient Behavioral Health Program, Dunkirk: (716) 363-0018, Jamestown (716) 664-8641;

· The Resource Center Mental Health Services, Jamestown: (716) 661-1590, Dunkirk: (716) 366-7660;

· Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County, Support and Linkages: (716) 661-9044;

· The Chautauqua Center, Jamestown: (716) 484-4334, Dunkirk (716) 363-6050;

· Family Service of the Chautauqua Region: 1-888-358-3899;

· NYS HOPEline , telephone support and referral line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to treat addictions. Text or call: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369);

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988;

· Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the USA, anytime, about any crisis;

· Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website www.SAMHSA.gov can provide additional information and resources for mental health care. Their national Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, is available 24/7, 365 days a year.