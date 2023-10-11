County Offers Tips For Safe Sleep, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month

Chautauqua County is offering tips as part of Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month.

The Chautauqua County Health Department’s Community Health and Coroner Divisions said a baby’s death due to unsafe sleep practices and SIDS is often preventable, yet over 90 infants die each year in New York State due to these circumstances.

The Health Department recommends avoiding unsafe infant sleeping and by following these guidelines:

Infants should be placed on their back in a crib, bassinet or playpen with a firm surface free of blankets, stuffed animals, bumper pads and other soft objects.

Unsafe sleeping conditions include infants sleeping with adults, children or pets; sleeping on their stomachs or sides; with blankets, stuffed animals, bumper pads or other soft objects; or on a couch, swing, car seat or any place other than a crib, bassinet or playpen.

Chief Medical Officer, Coroner Physician and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Michael Faulk said, “Safe sleep awareness month serves as a reminder to not allow infants to sleep with parents or caregivers. Infants cannot rollover or uncover blankets from their face, placing them at greater risk of suffocation.”

Other important details to remember about Safe Sleep include removing any hanging window cords or electrical wires near where your baby sleeps.

Do not sleep with your infant especially if you have been using alcohol or drugs that include legal and illegal, prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Be aware when a caregiver is overtired. The caregiver could fall asleep and roll on top of the infant.

For more tips on Safe Sleep, visit www.HealthyCHQ.com.