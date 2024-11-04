County Office For Aging Services Holding Public Hearing To Get Feedback on Programs, Services

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will hold a public hearing on programs and services offered by the department on November 14.

The hearing will take place at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14 during the United Senior Council meeting at the North Harmony Senior Center, located at 5377 Stow Ferry Road in Stow.

Members of the public will have a chance to provide feedback regarding the unmet needs of older adults in Chautauqua County. The input received will help shape the OFAS 2024-2025 plan, which focuses on meeting the evolving needs of older adults, their care partners, and community members.

The goal of the hearing is not only to inform the community about the available services but also to ensure these services are easily accessible to those in need.

A draft of the annual plan will be available for review before the public hearing on the OFAS website at chqgov.com/office-aging/office-for-the-aging, the OFAS Facebook page, or by requesting a copy through NY Connects at (716) 753-4582. If you are hearing or vision impaired and require special accommodations to attend the public hearing or access the documents, please contact NY Connects for assistance.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services at (716) 753-4471, visit 7 North Erie St, Mayville, NY 14757, or email ccnyc@chqgov.com. Additionally, you may contact Dana Corwin directly at CorwinD@chqgov.com or (716) 753-4471.