County Office For Aging Services Recognizes 2026 Volunteers Of The Year

Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services is proudly recognizing Ellen Coffaro and Shirley Vandenburg as its 2026 Volunteers of the Year.

The OFA said both honorees exemplify the spirit of volunteerism that strengthens communities and improves quality of life for residents. Through their tireless efforts, Coffaro and Vandenburg have made a lasting impact on countless individuals and families.

Office for Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said, “Ellen and Shirley represent the very best of what volunteerism means in Chautauqua County. Their commitment, kindness, and willingness to serve others have helped shape our programs and uplift the lives of so many older adults. We are incredibly grateful for their years of service and proud to recognize them as our Volunteers of the Year.”

Coffaro has been a dedicated volunteer since 1985 through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), continuing her service even after retiring in 2011. Over the years, she has worked alongside multiple Office for Aging Services directors and contributed to key programs, including transportation services that helped ensure residents could access critical care.

Vandenburg’s volunteer journey began in 1996 when she sought an opportunity to give back after her career. She went on to serve as activities director at the Jamestown Senior Center for 27 years, helping organize programs that brought joy, connection, and wellness to participants.

Across the nation, more than 75 million Americans formally volunteer, contributing to a strong tradition of civic engagement and neighborly support. Volunteers like Coffaro and Vandenburg play a vital role in supporting the Office for Aging Services’ mission and have inspired the launch of a new volunteer program.

Corwin added, “We need your help to enhance essential services and provide meaningful connections for older adults. Our agency can connect individuals with a wide range of opportunities, including delivering homebound meals, providing transportation to medical appointments, offering friendly visits and telephone reassurance, assisting with grocery shopping, and supporting health insurance counseling. Volunteers can also play key roles in leading wellness classes, participating in advisory councils, and even bringing companionship through pet visitation programs. We need your time and talents to build into the lives of others who seek connection.”

The Office for Aging Services encourages residents to consider volunteering and becoming part of this impactful network. Opportunities are flexible and designed to match individuals’ interests, skills, and availability.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, call (716) 753-4582 or visit: chautauquacountyny.gov/office-aging. Watch the full video feature honoring the 2026 Volunteers of the Year on Chautauqua County Government’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUakbwCY2Zc