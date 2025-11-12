County Office For Aging Services To Hold Open Houses At Locations Across The County

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services is holding a series of open houses to celebrate recent investments their offices.

Over the past several years, CHQ Aging has relocated and renovated several of its offices to provide improved access, updated facilities, and a more welcoming environment for visitors.

To formally commemorate these milestones, three Open Houses will be held at the following locations:

Monday, November 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mayville Office – Hall R. Clothier Building, 7 North Erie Street, Second Floor, Mayville

Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jamestown Office – The Chautauqua Center, 107 Institute Street, Second Floor, Jamestown

Friday, November 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dunkirk Office – 51 East Third Street, Suite #2, Dunkirk

Community members are encouraged to stop in, meet staff, and learn more about the wide range of services available through CHQ Aging. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Office for Aging Services recently completed its move into newly renovated space in the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville at the end of October, following the relocation of the Dunkirk office earlier this summer and the Jamestown office a few years ago.

In addition to improved space, CHQ Aging continues to expand how services are delivered across the county.

NY Connects, the statewide “No Wrong Door” system for accessing long-term services and supports, is now available at all three CHQ Aging offices, supporting improved access to information and assistance.

Those with questions about the Open Houses are encouraged to call New York Connects at 716-753-4582 or visit chautauquacountyny.gov/office-aging for more information.