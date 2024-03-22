WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Offices To Close at Noon On April 8 For Solar Eclipse

County Offices To Close at Noon On April 8 For Solar Eclipse

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Government office buildings, Mayville

Chautauqua County Government offices will close at noon on Monday, April 8 in anticipation of the solar eclipse.

While all offices and services will close at noon, emergency and essential services will remain open. All county offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

By closing county offices and services during the eclipse, the county aims to minimize traffic congestion, promote public safety, and enable residents and visitors to fully experience this rare celestial phenomenon.

Chautauqua County encourages residents and visitors to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable eclipse viewing experience.

For more information on eclipse safety and where to obtain free solar glasses, visit CHQGov.com/Eclipse.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.