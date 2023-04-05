County Officials Caution About Possible Severe Storms Today

Chautauqua County Officials are warning about possible severe storms today.

County Director of EMS Noel Guttman said in a release that county officials attended briefings with local and national weather reporting organizations about the potential for severe storms in our region today.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo‘s hazardous weather outlook states that strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight. The outlook reports that while the main severe weather threat will be damaging straight line winds and localized heavy rain, there will also be a non-zero potential for large hail and a tornado or two with the tornado risk greatest across the western Southern Tier.

Guttman said that National Grid and NYSEG are pre-positioning crews to be able to rapidly address any power outages. County Officials encourage residents to take precautions, avoid and report downed power lines, and follow any warnings that are issued about the storm.