County Officials Monitoring Emergence of ‘Tranq’ in Local Illegal Drug Supply

Chautauqua County officials are monitoring the emergence of xylazine, also known as “tranq” in the local illegal drug supply.

Xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, is being found mixed with fentanyl and other opioids in communities nationwide. Added to these street drugs to extend their effects, xylazine also increases the already serious risk of a drug overdose.

Because it is not an opioid, xylazine does not respond to naloxone (Narcan®), the opioid overdose-reversing medication. Repeated use of xylazine is also associated with severe skin ulcers, abscesses, and related complications.

Media reports indicate xylazine has been found in cities nationwide, including in 90% of Philadelphia’s street drug supply. In the Chautauqua County region, lab analyses of drugs seized by local law enforcement agencies have also discovered the presence of xylazine.

Resources to help those struggling with substance use can be found at CombatAddictionCHQ.com. Individuals who continue to use illicit drugs are advised that naloxone, while ineffective against xylazine, does still reverse the effects of opioids present in someone experiencing an overdose.