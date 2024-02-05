County Officials To Attend Jamestown City Council Meeting

Chautauqua County officials will attend the Jamestown City Council work session tonight to discuss collaboration efforts.

The discussion will happen during the full work session that takes place at 7:30 p.m.

The Housing Committee will have a number of items on its agenda for discussion including the HUD annual action plan and Consolidated Action Plan; the Retool Homes grant, and an update on the status of home demolitions in the city.

The Public Safety Committee will review and vote on two special event permit applications for the Coldest Night of the Year Walk on Saturday, February 24 and the St. Pat’s Dash to be held on Saturday, March 9.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with the Public Safety Committee meeting at 7:00 p.m. The Finance and Public Works Committee meetings have been canceled due to lack of agenda items. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.