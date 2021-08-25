County Planning Dept Moving Forward with Three Agricultural Planning Projects

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has implemented and is moving forward with three agricultural planning projects.

The Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy, also known as the Farmland Protection Plan, is in the process of being updated.

The County received a $50,000 grant in 2019 from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and a $30,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to update the Chautauqua County Farmland Protection Plan. This update is intended to provide a roadmap for the future success and economic viability of agriculture the county. The plan will identify challenges and devise strategies to increase the economic viability of the agricultural industry, encourage farmland protection, and increase public interest and awareness of local agriculture.

Agricultural and Community Development Services was hired as a consultant in partnership with the County and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County to do the update.

The County Planning Department also has completed the State mandated Agricultural District eight-year review and consolidation. The department is also working on the approaching Agricultural District Inclusion Period.

Under State Agricultural and Markets Law, the County Legislature is required to designate an annual thirty-day period within which a landowner may submit a request for inclusion of land which is predominantly viable agricultural land.

Chautauqua County’s upcoming inclusion period will be January 2, 2022 to January 31, 2022. Any landowner interested in adding land to an Agricultural District must submit a completed Agricultural District Inclusion Worksheet and provide a tax map depicting the location of the property to the Chautauqua County Planning Department during the designated 30-day annual review period.

For more information on the Agricultural District Inclusion Process, contact Lauren Sharp at (716) 661-8245 or sharpl@chqgov.com.