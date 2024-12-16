County Receiving $24.2 Million Grant, Interest-Free Financing For Second Phase of West Side Sewer Extension Project

Chautauqua County is receiving a $24.2 million grant and interest-free financing package for the planning, design, and construction of new collection sewers around Chautauqua Lake.

This funding is for the second phase of the West Side Sewer Extension project with a portion of the funding coming from the Federal Infrastructure Act.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved over $428 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state. The Board’s approval authorizes municipal access to low-cost financing and previously announced grants to get shovels in the ground for critical water and sewer infrastructure projects, including treatment processes to remove emerging contaminants from drinking water and improvements that will modernize aging systems.

EFC’s Board approved grants and financings to local governments from the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds – a mix of federal and state dollars dedicated to financing community water infrastructure projects. The State Revolving Funds provide financing at below-market rates, empowering communities to undertake critical sewer and wastewater projects at a much lower cost than traditional financing. Funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water and sewer infrastructure is administered by EFC through the State Revolving Funds.