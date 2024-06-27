County Releases Interactive Trails Map

An interactive map to trails in Chautauqua County has been released.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), in collaboration with Chautauqua County Government and the Friends of Chautauqua County Greenways group, announced the release of the Chautauqua County Interactive Trails Map and accompanying mobile application.

The new interactive map, along with links to individual maps and also a mobile application, can all be found at CHQTrails.org.

According to CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway, the need for an interactive trail map covering all of Chautauqua County is the result of an increased interest in the various trails found across the area, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive online map allows trail users to explore the hundreds of miles of trails throughout the county. They can select and view trails that fall into specific activities, like hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and kayaking. Users will also be able to select trails based on land-owner, like those found in state forested land, or those associated with a specific organization or community. It also features images of trail heads and provides information on trail surfaces, trail length, and parking.

The mobile application can be downloaded from Avenza, a top-rated app used for hiking and biking. Using GPS technology, Avenza is useful for when trail users are on the trail and want to see their location in real time, regardless of cell reception.

Funding for the trail project comes from support by the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation.

Plans are underway to provide a limited number of print copies of individual trail maps, and to also to remind trail users about the existence of the interactive map and mobile app with signage along the trails, in addition to other marketing efforts across the region.

Meanwhile, the interactive map and additional details on where to find and install the mobile map application from Avenza can be found online at CHQTrails.org.