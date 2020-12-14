County Reports 110 New Cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Dec. 10

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Dec. 10.

The numbers were released early last Friday afternoon and are the latest numbers available until a new report comes out later today.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of known active cases as of Thursday was 441, 62 more cases than what had been reported for Wednesday. There were also 23 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 – three higher than the previous day. And the 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 6.3% – one-tenths of a percent higher than what was reported for Wednesday.

Of the 110 new cases from Wednesday, 28 were out of Jamestown and 27 were out of Mayville. The total number of active cases in Jamestown was 100, by far the highest in the county. Mayville also had 69 active cases as of Thursday, with the majority of them attributed to an outbreak at the county jail.

As of Thursday, there’s been a total of 2,303 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,840 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 22 deaths, according to the health department.

Meanwhile in Cattaraugus County, health officials there reported on Saturday that a 24 year old male who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced a cardiac event and was unable to overcome his illness, despite aggressive medical treatment. As of Sunday, there were 586 active COVID cases in Cattaraugus County and 33 hospitalizations where a person has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there’s been 33 deaths. The average positivity rate is 8.2 percent.