County Reports 15 COVID-19 Related Death as Active Case Total Drops

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department on Tuesday reported a 15th death related to COVID-19 in the county. Health officials also said the number of active cases was at 134 for Tuesday, a decrease of eight cases compared to Monday.

County health director Christine Schuyler said the most recent death involved a resident from the Tanglewood Manor facility in West Ellicott.

“Providing information on the COVID-19 outbreak at Tanglewood Manor has been done as a way to manage the spread of COVID-19,” Schuyler said in a media release on Tuesday. “As such, we feel it appropriate to disclose that the death we’re reporting today is that of a Tanglewood Manor resident. A gentleman in his 80s has succumbed to complications of this infection; our sincere condolences go to his loved ones.”

As for new cases of COVID-19, health officials report 12 new cases for Tuesday, including:

4 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

2 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

2 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14724 (Clymer)

1 case in 14750 (Lakewood)

1 case in 14723 (Cherry Creek)

As of Monday, there were also 25 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 116 known cases to come out of Tanglewood Manor, 17 of them remained active, including 14 residents. Meanwhile, 75 residents associated with this outbreak, along with 23 employees, have recovered. Also there has now been one death.

The Health Department is also continuing to investigate a cluster of cases in the North County, which were the result of a private event. At least 21 cases have been linked to the private event; 2 cases are active and 19 have recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, officials say there’s been a total of 1,116 cases – with 967 now recovered. In addition, there’s also been 15 deaths, according to health officials.