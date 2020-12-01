County Reports 20th COVID-19 Death, 171 Active Cases for Monday, Nov. 30

MAYVILLE – There was one new COVID-19 related death and 29 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Monday, Nov. 30. The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 3.7%.

The total number of known Active Cases is now at 171, nine more than what had been reported for Sunday, Nov. 29.There were also 13 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s New Cases by Location: