County Reports 20th COVID-19 Death, 171 Active Cases for Monday, Nov. 30

MAYVILLE – There was one new COVID-19 related death and 29 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Monday, Nov. 30. The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 3.7%.
The total number of known Active Cases is now at 171, nine more than what had been reported for Sunday, Nov. 29.There were also 13 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday’s New Cases by Location:
- Dunkirk – 4
- Fredonia – 3
- Silver Creek – 3
- Bemus Point – 3
- Irving – 2
- Jamestown – 2
- Ashville – 2
- Clymer – 2
- South Dayton – 1
- Brocton – 1
- Cherry Creek – 1
- Frewsburg – 1
- Lakewood – 1
- Ripley – 1
- Stockton – 1
- Westfield – 1
Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 1704 confirmed cases, with 1513 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.
Also, as announced by the Health Department on Monday, standard daily press releases/Facebook notifications of data will no longer be issued. Anyone looking for the most recent COVID-19 numbers can visit the Chautauqua County COVID-19 Dashboard – https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-dashboard.
