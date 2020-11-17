County Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases for Monday, Total of 147 Active Cases

MAYVILLE – There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Monday. Combined with the cases reported over the weekend, the county health department said there were a total of 54 cases – with the largest number coming out of Jamestown. The new cases brings the total number of active cases up to 147, 11 more than what had been reported for Friday.

Health officials also noted there were seven hospitalizations as of Sunday, an increase of two over Saturday.

As for the new cases between Saturday and Monday:

16 were out of Jamestown

2 cases in 14750 (Lakewood)

2 cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 case in 14733 (Falconer)

1 case in 14742 (Greenhurst)

4 cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)

3 cases in 14757 (Mayville)

2 cases in 14728 (Dewittville)

2 cases in 14781 (Sherman)

1 case in 14784 (Stockton)

1 case in 14724 (Clymer)

The remaining cases were out of the north county.

To date, there’s been 1,348 total confirmed cases in Chautauqua County since the start of the pandemic, with 1186 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, a 22nd COVID-19 death was reported over the weekend for Cattaruagus County.

Despite having seven more COVID-related deaths than Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County has reportedly seen just 633 COVID-19 cases to date.