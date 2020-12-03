County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases for Wednesday, Dec. 2

MAYVILLE – There were 32 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Wednesday, Dec. 2. That’s according to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The total number of known active cases is now at 199, 10 more than what had been reported for Tuesday, Dec. 1. That’s also the highest number of daily active cases the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 14 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the same number as the day prior.

The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 4.2%.

Wednesday’s New Cases by Location:

Dunkirk – 3

Forestville – 1

Fredonia – 4

Silver Creek – 1

South Dayton – 1

Jamestown – 9

Ashville – 1

Brocton – 1

Clymer – 1

Falconer – 3

Findley Lake – 1

Frewsburg – 1

Gerry – 1

Mayville – 2

Ripley – 1

Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 1793 confirmed cases, with 1574 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.

Anyone looking for the most recent COVID-19 numbers can visit the Chautauqua County COVID-19 Dashboard – https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-dashboard.