County Sees 29 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 During Past Three Days

MAYVILLE – There were 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County between Friday and Sunday.

That’s according to the county health department, which reported 11 cases on Friday, 10 cases on Saturday, and eight cases on Sunday.

The county only provides the number of new cases over the weekend and doesn’t provide any additional information. As a result, the total number of active cases for Saturday or Sunday has not been released to the public. On Friday – the last day that additional information was released – county health officials reported 71 active cases, the highest total in four weeks. The last time the county had over 70 active cases was on Sept. 11, when health officials reported 98 active cases.

Of the new cases reported last Friday, five were from Jamestown, four were from Dunkirk, and one case each was reported in Fredonia and Lakewood.

As of Friday, there were 355 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director – and 23 people under domestic traveler quarantine. There were also 5 people *hospitalized* in Chautauqua County as of last Wednesday who had tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday, there’s been 756 total cases, and as of Friday there’s been 654 listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

Because Monday is the Columbus Day holiday, there will be no full report from County Health officials. The next full report is expected on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Sunday that there continues to be challenges in the so-called “Red Zone” areas of the state that have been dealing with large clusters of COVID-19 cases. These “Red Zone” focus areas are located in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens and also Rockland and Orange Counties.

The governor said the positivity rate for test results in the “red zone” areas was 5.74% for Saturday and 6.13% for the past week. The governor said the Red Zones are home to just 2.8% of state’s population, but have 17.6% of all positive cases reported during the past week in New York.

New York State’s positivity rate without the Red Zones included was 0.84% for Saturday. The state’s overall positivity rate – with Red Zone focus areas included was 0.96% yesterday, marking the first time it was under 1% since September 24.

Meanwhile, the Western New York of the state has the highest regional total in the state, coming in at 1.4% on Saturday.