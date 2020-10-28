County Sees Rise in Hospitalizations, Active COVID-19 Cases

MAYVILLE – There were 26 New Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County reported for Thursday.

With the additional cases, there are now 119 active cases. On Monday, 111 active cases were reported.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations that involve people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 is also on the rise. Health officials also note that 22 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday. That’s an increase of six over Saturday.

Of the 26 new cases for Tuesday:

11 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

7 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

3 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

3 cases in 14733 (Falconer)

1 case in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

Health officials add that there are currently 43 active cases involving the Tanglewood Manor outbreak that was first reported over two weeks ago. Of those 43 active cases, 38 involve residents. In addition, 18 employees and 52 residents associated with this outbreak are now listed as recovered.

The Health Department is also currently investigating a cluster of cases in the North County, where at least 15 cases have been linked to that event.

As of Tuesday, there’s been 987 total confirmed cases and 855 recovered cases. There’s also been 13 deaths.