County Sheriff’s Investigating Burglary in Westfield That Initially Led to Shelter In Place Order

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of a hunting camp in the town of Westfield that led to them issuing a shelter in place order for parts of Chautauqua and Westfield last night.

Sheriff’s officials report a suspect fled from the camp on Route 394 just just before deputies arrived yesterday afternoon. Police searched the area, finding a men’s coat, Pennsylvania driver’s license, and a car registered to the same person on the driver’s license.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time. Police say they do not believe the man to be a threat to the public but they’re encouraging people to lock their cars and homes. Anyone observing suspicious activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-752-2131.