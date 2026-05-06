County Sheriff’s Office Has New Lead In ‘Ellery Jane Doe’ Case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating new information in regards to the “Ellery Jane Doe” case.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they have received information of a possible sighting of Christopher Wilder in New York City on Sunday, December 4, 1983. This date is two days before the body of “Ellery Jane Doe” was recovered on State Route 17 in the Town of Ellery.

Christopher Wilder was suspected of committing a number of homicides in the United States, including New York State. On April 13, 1984; Wilder was killed in a gunfight with New Hampshire State Police who had contacted him in a stolen vehicle which Wilder had taken following the murder of Beth Dodge in Victor, New York. A New Hampshire State Police Officer was shot during the encounter with Wilder.

Sheriff’s Deputies said that during the contact with a woman in New York City on December 4, 1983; the suspect used a ruse that Christopher Wilder commonly used to lure his victims into his vehicle. The woman did not agree to leave with the subject believed to possibly be Christopher Wilder. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot.

Christopher Wilder was known to frequent Western New York and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have encountered Wilder in Western New York between Sunday, December 4, 1983 and Tuesday, December 6, 1983. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 753-4578 or via email at Tarpley@sheriff.us