County Technical Rescue Team Gets New Life-Saving Equipment Thanks To Grant

Chautauqua County’s Technical Rescue Team has new life-saving equipment thanks to a grant from Nationwide Insurance and a collaboration with the Chautauqua County Farm Bureau.

The equipment, funded by a $5,500 grant, includes specialized metal panels and a rescue auger designed to form a protective wall around victims trapped in grain bins. The auger then removes the grain from within the barrier, allowing rescuers to safely free the individual. Without this gear, grain entrapment poses a life-threatening risks that can escalate rapidly.

Chautauqua County Farm Bureau Director Jim Joy said, “As you sink into the grain, it compresses around you like quicksand. Without the proper knowledge and tools, the situation becomes critical very quickly.”

Joy noted that many accidents occur when individuals enter grain bins to clear blockages, often unaware of the dangers they face.

The grain bin rescue gear was tested during a specialized rescue training seminar last month at the County’s Emergency Operations Center in Mayville.

Officials say the need for such specialized equipment has become increasingly apparent as farming accidents continue to occur across the region. The Chautauqua County Technical Rescue Team can also assist neighboring counties with the new equipment.