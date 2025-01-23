WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Warns of EBT Card Scam

SNAP-EBT users are being warned about a scam.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services are reminding benefit users to NOT give your EBT card information out over the phone. 

The County Departments have received multiple reports of people are receiving text messages stating, We’ve deactivated your food benefits card. Call 888-421-6229 to restore its use.”

Officials say this then prompts the user to enter your card number and pin number. Once this is done, the scammer now has your card number and pin number and quickly spends the money. 

This money is NOT refundable per New York State guidelines. Scammers may use a variety of calls, texts, or emails in an attempt to gain your card number and pin number. You should never give this information out over the phone. Call your local social services office if you need assistance with your case.

