County Youth Bureau Seeking Proposals For Youth Team Sports

The Chautauqua County Youth Bureau is seeking proposals for youth team sports grants.

The New York State budget includes funding to support youth team sports programs for underserved youth under the age of 18.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services is accepting applications for the funding.

A “team sport” is defined as an organized physical activity in which groups of two or more individuals are in competition with two or more opposing individuals.

Eligible applicants should be either a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or another community-based organization operating in Chautauqua County with a federal identification number and charity registration number that is able to meet the County’s insurance requirements.

The grant program, created under the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), and will run during the program year October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

The grant may be used to fund programming that provides opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities to learn and participate in team sports activities.

This may include educational instruction necessary to prepare youth to participate in team sports.

Program costs can include the following:

• Coaches/instructors/direct service staff/mentors (including training/professional development)

• Referee fees

• Scholarships

• Purchase of equipment or uniforms

• Capital investment (e.g., swimming facilities, fields, fences, storage, lighting).

• Instruction or coaching necessary to support youth’s ability to participate in team sports.

• Facility/field space

The application period is open now until 3:30 p.m., September 5, 2024.

The Request for Proposal (RFP), which outlines all criterion, is available on the Chautauqua County Website: chqgov.com/SportsGrant.

Funding decisions and awards will be based upon New York State Office of Children and Family (OCFS) guidelines. For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Youth Bureau at kimballn@chqgov.com or call 716-753-4117.