COVID-19 Contact Tracing Essentially Ending in New York State

Contact Tracing for positive COVID-19 cases is essentially ending in New York State.

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said at Tuesday’s state briefing that Omicron‘s short incubation period gives a short period for intervention with contact tracing.

She said if you test positive, you should no longer expect call from the Health department and should follow guidelines for isolation and quarantine, “Our guidance remains aligned with the CDC, the reasons for this are first that it will help state and local health department staff focus on where we can make the biggest difference – that’s in testing and vaccination.”

Governor Kathy Hochul said it’s “almost impossible” to do contact tracing with tens of thousands of new COVID cases a day.

Two new state websites are expected to go live this morning that will have attestation forms people who have to isolate or quarantine can give to employers as well as a section of frequently asked questions. Those new sites are ny.gov/isolation and ny.gov/quarantine.