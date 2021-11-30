COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Kids 5-11 Being Held Today, Saturday

The Chautauqua County Health Department will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

A clinic will be held today from 5:15 to 6:50pm at Jamestown Community College’s Phys Ed Building. Only the first dose of Pfizer will be given.

The second clinic for children ages 5 to 11 years old will be held from 2:15 to 5:45pm, Saturday, December 4th at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall.

Registration is required for both clinics and can be done online at chqgov.com or by calling 866-604-6789.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and that person must be able to legally provide consent.

A clinic for children to receive their second dose will be held December 18th at Chautauqua Lake Central School.