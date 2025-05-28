Cucumbers Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns

Consumers are being alerted to possible salmonella in cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Health said the cucumbers were distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors throughout the country.

On May 19, the cucumber grower voluntarily recalled all lots sold between April 29 through May 19, 2025. The product has been linked to 26 illnesses in multiple states, including one in New York State, to date. The individual associated with the New York case consumed the recalled cucumbers while out of state.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

While the extent of the distribution is still being investigated, the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Food Safety Inspection is working to assist the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by ensuring its inspectors are surveying for cucumbers produced by this farm as part of their routine retail food inspections across the State. The Department is also working with the New York State Department of Health to monitor the recall, and any related illnesses reported.