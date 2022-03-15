WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Cummins Donates $5,000 to Jamestown Public Schools for Sensory Equipment

Cummins Donates $5,000 to Jamestown Public Schools for Sensory Equipment

By Leave a Comment

Cummins has donated a $5,000 grant to Jamestown Public Schools to purchase sensory equipment for Fletcher and Love Elementary Schools.

In 2020, JHS received their first Cummins grant to obtain sensory equipment that is currently being used by students during physical therapy including stimulation, calming, strengthening, or challenging balance and coordination.

The equipment ordered through the 2020 Cummins Grant included: therapy balls, switch-activated toys, brightly colored liquid floor tiles, Ring Around Bells therapeutic device, a StarGazer Projector, and beanbag chairs.

Cummins has also partnered in past years with JPS to coordinate volunteer opportunities for Cummins employees and to offer up funding for the LEAP summer reading program. For 2022, Cummins donated a total of $30,000 to support JPS.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.