Cuomo Says State May Reconsider 14-Day Travel Quarantine Policy

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state is studying whether the current policy of requiring certain out-of-state travelers to quarantine for two weeks could be replaced with a different approach.

The governor said that Experts have told the state it should “have a plan to use testing to determine in a short period of time if a person is infected or not” – rather than the current policy of requiring travelers to quarantine for two weeks.

There are 43 states on New York’s travel advisory list. States are automatically added when infection rates reach a certain threshold over a seven-day, rolling average. The infection rates of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut are high enough that they would be added to the list, although they have not been added, as Cuomo said it would be too damaging to New York’s economy and difficult to enforce.

“There are numerous roads that are interconnected, you would have to some type of border checks across the state, and from an economic point of view, there’s too many interconnections with Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey,” Cuomo said.

The governor also acknowledged the current 14-day quarantine policy for travelers, which is largely a voluntary system, is imperfect and largely unenforceable.