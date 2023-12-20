Cyber Service Academy Scholarship Program Expands in NYS

A Cyber Service Academy scholarship program has been expanded in New York State.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the expansion as part of the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act.

Gillibrand created this program to address a widespread shortage in government cyber personnel, which she said leaves the U.S. vulnerable to cyber-attacks by foreign adversaries. The program will help develop a talented cyber workforce by granting successful applicants a free college education – including the full cost of tuition, select books and fees, a stipend, purchase of a laptop, and more – in return for public service in a cyber-related discipline in the Department of Defense (DoD) or the Intelligence Community (IC) after graduating.

The expanded program mandates that the DOD provide 1,000 scholarships by the 2025-26 school year and allow up to 10% of Cyber Service Academy graduates to serve in the IC after graduation.

Applicants need to be either enrolled or accepted for enrollment at an eligible institution to be eligible for the Cyber Service Academy program. The deadline to apply for the next academic year is February 1, 2024.

Academy students will be required to serve in the DoD or in the Intelligence Community for one year per year of scholarship, up to five years. They are also expected to serve in internships during school breaks.

Find more information and apply here: https://public.cyber.mil/wid/cdp/dcysp/